Lawyers protest in Karachi, demand protection and preservation of Karoonjhar Mountain

Lawyers held a protest march in Karachi on Wednesday, demanding “immediate” steps for the protection and preservation of the Karoonjhar Mountain range.

Located in Tharparkar, the mountain range rises to a height of 305 metres and runs approximately 19 kilometres in length. Karoonjhar alsi has economic significance for the local people as it is rich in minerals and plants having medicinal value.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association had announced a protest today, calling for the preservation of the mountain range, and planned to march from the Sindh High Court to the Chief Minister House.

However, the protesters were barred from reaching the CM House due to the placement of containers to block the routes leading to the building. The measure also created inconvenience for the commuters who asked by the traffic police in multiple advisories to travel on alternative routes.

Police personnel were also deployed in the area.

The SHCBA protesters, meanwhile, gathered at PIDC Chowk, where the president of the lawyers’ body, Barrister Sarfaraz Metlo, addressed the demonstrators.

He accused the Sindh government of having a “dual policy”, saying that the provincial government was “with those leasing out the [mountain site] and, at the same time, was also aligned with those protesting against the move”.

“Karoonjhar Mountain belongs to Sindh. We demand the withdrawal of the [former] caretaker provincial government,” he said, apparently referring to a proposal by the last caretaker Sindh government for initiating a granite excavation project.

He also called for the provincial government to withdraw it appeal filed regarding the matter in the court, warning that the lawyers would hold another protest after 15 days if their demand was not met.

The Sindh government has challenged a two-judge SHC bench judgement on the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills.

Barrister Metlo, along with other representatives of the SHCBA, later visited the CM House for negotiations with the government, following which the lawyers ended the protest.

After the meeting at the CM House, Barrister Metlo said while speaking to the media that they had met Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar. He claimed that the minister had assured him that the Sindh government would withdraw its appeal and committed to declaring the Karoonjhar Mountain range a national heritage site.

He also claimed that the law minister had told him and his companions during the meeting that the Sindh government had “ended the contract for the lease of 21,000 acres” of the mountain site.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the CM Office said the lawyers’ delegation presented a memorandum and their demands in writing to the law minister.

The CM Office’s statement quoted the memorandum as stating that the SHCBA “expresses reservations over existing and potential dangers faced by the mountain range. This mountain is a natural, cultural and historical heritage of Sindh, and its loss is irreparable”.

The lawyers demanded “immediate and concrete” measures for the protection, survival and upkeep of the mountain range, according to the statement.

It said Law Minister Lanjar assured the lawyers’ delegation that his party, the PPP, was determined to protect the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the province.

“The land of Sindh is entrusted to us by our ancestors, and the government considers the protection of [Sindh’s] environment, mountains, natural resources and cultural identity its constitutional and moral responsibility,” Lanjar was quoted as saying.

The law minister assured the lawyers that necessary legal, administrative and practical steps would be taken to protect all historical and environmental sites of Sindh, including Karoonjhar.

According to the statement, Lanjar said recommendations of the legal community would be given “serious” consideration.

“Damage to natural, environmental and cultural assets of Sindh will not be allowed under any circumstances,” Lanjar added.

The statement said the two sides also signed a memorandum after the meeting.