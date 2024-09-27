Ad image
Law and order efforts are underway: KP CM

PESHAWAR: On Thursday, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that significant efforts were being made to uphold peace and order throughout the province, particularly in the southern areas.

“More checkposts will be turned over to the police as the state of law and order in southern districts improves. But before that can happen, the police must be strengthened,” chief minister Gandapur stated in a statement released on Thursday by the chief minister’s secretariat.

According to the chief minister, the provincial government is attempting to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing violence in the Kurram tribal district, which is linked to certain organizations.

He indicated that efforts were being made by the provincial administration to find a long-term solution.

According to Mr. Gandapur, talks to end the situation in the Khyber tribal district were also in progress and were probably going to be finished today (Friday).

He promised that following rebuilding, the cattle market would be turned back to the locals and that the individuals living in the Mir Ali neighborhood would receive compensation.

According to the chief minister, instructions had been given in that regard by the relief department.

