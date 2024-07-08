Large sum authorized for venue upgrades prior to the ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE: At a meeting held on Saturday at the National Cricket Academy, the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board approved the 2024–25 budget, allocating a substantial sum of Rs12.80 billion for the renovation of the Gaddafi Stadium, National Stadium, and Pindi Cricket Stadium. Additionally, the domestic game saw a notable 110% increase.

All nine members of the BoG and a few PCB officials attended the meeting, which was chaired by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

It’s interesting to note that the PCB did not clarify if the BoG mentioned the national men’s and women’s teams’ dismal results in recent competitions in the details provided to the media following the meeting.

The PCB claims that the central contract amount for local players and the national women’s team has been enhanced.

The men’s team’s core deal was locked in place for three years last year, thus their contract payments were not increased. On the other hand, players will receive promotions and demotions based on how their performance is assessed.

The PCB received authority to buy a 5.8-kanal property next to Gaddafi Stadium with the intention of constructing a hotel there in the near future to house both domestic and international teams while they are playing professionally.

The PCB had previously intended to purchase a building that was now under construction next to the National Cricket Academy, but as of right now, a land has been acquired for the Board’s own hotel.

Furthermore, construction has already begun at the Gaddafi Stadium’s main entrance. In order to build a new structure with additional seating, the Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures as well as the main building were completely dismantled.

The PCB intends to have the Gaddafi Stadium upgraded before the ICC Champions Trophy, which takes place in February and March of the following year. Three locations—Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi—will host the event.

The domestic cricket budget has been boosted to Rs4.50 billion from approximately Rs1.80 billion last year.

Details indicate that in addition to providing funding for the upkeep of approximately 100 grounds and their authorities nationwide, the PCB will oversee 12 venues.

Additionally, a significant increase in funding was made to women’s cricket, going from Rs70 million to Rs240 million.

In the meantime, the PCB updated the members of the BoG on the arrangements being made to host the ICC Champions Trophy.

Members were informed by Mohsin that the three stadiums’ renovations and repairs will be finished in time for the Champions Trophy. In order to encourage viewers to attend in large numbers to watch the matches of the famous eight-nation event, the PCB chairman asserted that additional amenities would be made available to them at these locations.

Meanwhile, the members of the BoG were informed on various key elements of the budget by the PCB secretary, Salman Naseer, the chief operating officer, and Javed Murtaza, the chief finance officer.

Chief Secretary of Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Sajjad Ali Khokhar, Zafarullah, Tanvir Ahmad, Tariq Sarwar, Dr. Anwar Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ismail Qureshi, Miraj Mahmood, and Usama Azhar were among the members of the BoG present at the meeting.

Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the director of domestic cricket, was also present during the meeting.