Kurram saw the martyrdom of two FC guys.

KURRAM: According to police sources, two members of the Fron­tier Corps (FC) were killed on Monday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on Tall Scouts in the Char Khel neighborhood of Lower Kurram district.

Due to the district’s unstable circumstances, which included multiple roads being closed and public transportation unavailable, the attack was carried out at a time when half a million residents were experiencing a severe lack of everyday necessities.

According to police sources, the FC officers were sent in to protect drivers when they were ambushed by several unidentified armed guys. After being hurt in the incident, the two FC members were sent to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Tall.

Both workers could not live, according to police sources later.

Residents claim that children cannot attend school and prefer security to road closures.

In the meantime, residents bemoaned the closure of roads, the inability to transfer patients to hospitals, and the severe lack of medications in the region.

According to Dr. Syed Meer Hassain Jan, medical superintendent of the district headquarters hospital in Parachinar, patients who were unable to receive treatment at the DHQ had to be referred to other hospitals; however, this was not possible because of road closures.

Residents suggested that roads be safeguarded rather than closed. They grumbled that because of restricted roads, kids couldn’t attend school. They claimed that because of a lack of fuel, pupils could not be transported in locations where schools were open.

In addition to the severe lack of fertilizer in the region, farmers bemoaned the inability to timely deliver seeds to the district due to the closure of the roads.

Additionally, tradesmen and goods carriers demanded that routes be opened right away. They added that the roads should be safeguarded for long-term peace in the region and that the Kharlachi border crossing with Afghanistan was also closed.