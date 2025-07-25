KSrelief successfully completes distribution of 4,000 shelter NFI kits to affected families in AJK

Islamabad, (Parliament Times) : The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has successfully completed the distribution of 4,000 Shelter Non-Food Item (NFI) kits to internally displaced and disaster-affected families across seven districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The targeted districts included Muzaffarabad (325 kits), Jhelum Valley (542 kits), Neelum (433 kits), Kotli (766 kits), Bhimber (151 kits), Poonch (881 kits), and Haveli (902 kits).

This humanitarian effort was carried out in close coordination with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) AJK to ensure the timely, transparent, and efficient delivery of aid to the most vulnerable households.

Each NFI kit included vital emergency supplies, such as shelter, solar panels with LED lights, warm blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap to promote hygiene and prevent disease outbreaks.

The project was implemented in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), SDMA, and local partner Hayat Foundation. This initiative has directly benefited over 28,155 individuals, underscoring KSrelief’s steadfast commitment to supporting disaster-affected communities and enhancing resilience across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Director General of SDMA, Mr. Sardar Waheed, expressed his gratitude to KSrelief and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their timely and generous support. He also personally participated in a distribution event held in Muzaffarabad, highlighting the strong collaboration between KSrelief and the Government of AJK in reaching those most in need.