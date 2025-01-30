KP police chief and FIA director general dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The federal government removed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir from their posts on Wednesday, marking two significant changes to the law enforcement apparatus.

The Establishment Division announced the appointment of Zulfiqar Hameed as the new police chief for KP.

It stated that Mr. Zulfiqar Hameed, a BS-21 officer in the Pakistani Police Service who is now employed by the Punjabi government, has been transferred and assigned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as a Provincial Police Officer (PPO).

“Mr. Akhtar Hayat, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistani Police Service, is transferred and instructed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.” Hayat is currently the Provincial Police Officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

Ahmed Ishaque is charged with “not actively following” the prime minister’s directives regarding human trafficking.

Another notification states that Mr. Jehangir, who is now the director general of the FIA under the Interior Division, has been deployed as a “officer on special duty” in the Establishment Division, effective immediately and until further directives.

Bureaucratic sources asserted that whereas IGP Hayat’s relocation was a standard procedure, Mr. Jehangir’s abrupt dismissal was not. According to insiders, his apparent inability to combat the threat of people trafficking was the primary cause of his removal.

According to sources, a high-level committee was looking into the boat disaster in Greece that claimed the lives of 80 Pakistanis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in charge of the committee’s operations, and the head of the FIA was also a member.