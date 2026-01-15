KP CM Afridi Heads To Karachi Again For ‘One-day’ Cisit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has departed for a brief visit to Karachi, just days after departing from a weekend visit to the city, according to a post on social media.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi is departing for Karachi on a one-day brief visit,” the chief minister’s account posted on X.

An accompanying video showed Afridi arriving at the airport in KP, flanked by party members, including his aide Shafiullah Jan.

The post added that the chief minister would visit the home of PTI worker Bilal Mehsud, who passed away in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, to “offer condolences to the family and express heartfelt sympathy over the tragic incident”.

Afridi had already visited Karachi over the weekend, where he rallied PTI’s support base to support the party’s upcoming nationwide street movement.

During the visit, the Sindh government had permitted the PTI to hold a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah. However, the PTI, citing a delay in receiving the permit, announced a change in venue, saying it would stage the gathering at one of the gates of Mazar-i-Quaid.

The confusion led to unrest and police shelling of supporters who gathered at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

Afridi, addressing Karachi crowds, had lauded the Sindh public’s warm welcome of him, but lashed out against the provincial government’s treatment of its “guests”, alleging