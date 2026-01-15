Ad image
NationalNews

KP CM Afridi Heads To Karachi Again For ‘One-day’ Cisit

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
KP CM Afridi heads to Karachi again for ‘one-day’ visit
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and party members arrive at the airport to depart on a “brief visit” to Karachi on January 15.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has departed for a brief visit to Karachi, just days after departing from a weekend visit to the city, according to a post on social media.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi is departing for Karachi on a one-day brief visit,” the chief minister’s account posted on X.

An accompanying video showed Afridi arriving at the airport in KP, flanked by party members, including his aide Shafiullah Jan.

The post added that the chief minister would visit the home of PTI worker Bilal Mehsud, who passed away in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, to “offer condolences to the family and express heartfelt sympathy over the tragic incident”.

Afridi had already visited Karachi over the weekend, where he rallied PTI’s support base to support the party’s upcoming nationwide street movement.

During the visit, the Sindh government had permitted the PTI to hold a rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah. However, the PTI, citing a delay in receiving the permit, announced a change in venue, saying it would stage the gathering at one of the gates of Mazar-i-Quaid.

The confusion led to unrest and police shelling of supporters who gathered at Bagh-i-Jinnah.

Afridi, addressing Karachi crowds, had lauded the Sindh public’s warm welcome of him, but lashed out against the provincial government’s treatment of its “guests”, alleging

You Might Also Like

Number Of Migrants Dying In ICE Detention Rising Under Trump

Bangladesh Cricket Sees Local Turmoil After Players Boycott Premier League Match, Director Given Show-cause Notice

Musk’s Grok Barred From Undressing Images After Global Backlash

Signs Point To ‘Imminent’ US Attack On Iran

Balochistan Sees Major Progress In Polio Fight

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Balochistan sees major progress in polio fight Balochistan Sees Major Progress In Polio Fight
Next Article Signs point to ‘imminent’ US attack on Iran Signs Point To ‘Imminent’ US Attack On Iran
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Number of migrants dying in ICE detention rising under Trump
Number Of Migrants Dying In ICE Detention Rising Under Trump
News World View
Bangladesh cricket sees local turmoil after players boycott premier league match, director given show-cause notice
Bangladesh Cricket Sees Local Turmoil After Players Boycott Premier League Match, Director Given Show-cause Notice
News Sports
Musk’s Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash
Musk’s Grok Barred From Undressing Images After Global Backlash
News Science & Tech
Signs point to ‘imminent’ US attack on Iran
Signs Point To ‘Imminent’ US Attack On Iran
News Region