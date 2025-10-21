Ad image
Khamenei Rules Out Talks With ‘Bully’ Trump

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
3 Min Read
Khamenei rules out talks with ‘bully’ Trump
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him speaking during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Imam Reza, in Tehran on August 24.

• Tells US president to ‘keep dreaming’ he destroyed Iran’s nuclear capabilities
• Tehran cancels cooperation deal with IAEA, halting international inspections

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rejected an offer for renewed nuclear talks from the United States President Donald Trump and denied Washington’s assertions that it had destroyed Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

The statements from Khamenei, reported by state media, come after Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect negotiations. Those talks ended with a 12-day air war in June in which Israeli and US forces bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Khamenei forcefully dismissed Trump’s reputation as a negotiator, characterising any potential dialogue as an act of coercion.

“Trump says he is a dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but rather an imposition and bullying,” Khamenei said.

Last week, following the start of a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, Trump told the Israeli parliament that it would be great if Washington could negotiate a “peace deal” with Tehran.

Khamenei also ridiculed US claims of having successfully dismantled Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in the June bombing campaign.

“The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!” Khamenei said. “What does it have to do with America whether Iran has nuclear facilities or not? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong and coercive.”

Western powers accuse Iran of covertly trying to develop a nuclear bomb through the enrichment of uranium, a charge Tehran denies. Iran maintains that its program is for solely civilian energy purposes.

Scraps deal with IAEA

Adding to the tensions, Iran confirmed on Monday that it has officially scrapped a cooperation agreement with the the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, identified as Ali Larijani, made the announcement, which was carried by state media. The move will be a major setback for the IAEA, which has been attempting to rebuild cooperation with Tehran since the nuclear sites were bombed in June.

