MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Advisor to the Azad Jammu Kashmir State,President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for Overseas Kashmiris Muhammad Aslam Mughal has said that Jammu Kashmir people li ing both sides of the LoC and rest of the world will observe the day of August 5 as black day to mark protest and resentment against seven years of the unconstitutional and sinister move by India scrapping special status of yhe internationally disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state this day in 2029

“Kashmiris all over the world lobserve this day every year as a black day by holding extraordinary protests against India and exposing India’s unconstitutional and terrible face to the whole world denying Kashmiris their birth right to self determination for the last 78 years”, Mughal said this while addressing news Conference at Kashmir Press Club here on Wednesday.

Our Special Jammu Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao reports from Mirpur AJK that the AJK President’s Advisor while lauding the exceptional bravery of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, said that Pakistan Army, under the dynamic leadership of the great commander of the Islamic world, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, crushed the arrogance of India and Modi and made Pakistanis and Kashmiris proud the world over, by resorting to a convincing defeat to India in response to unprovoked Indian aggression. In May this year.

Aslam Mughal said overseas Kashmiris have always played an important role in highlighting the exceptional significance of the Kashmir freedom movement, the Kashmir issue and Indian state terrorism followed by inhuman atrocities in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir across the globe and will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to fulfill this national duty in the future as well, he added.

The overseas Kashmiri leader said “Pakistan is the strong nuclear fortress of the Islamic world and its army stands invincible – as Pakistan is the aspiration and hope of Kashmiris”, he added. He said that the Overseas Kashmiris always emerged as the backbone of the strength of Pakistan’s economy.” More than 1.8 million Overseas Kashmiris abroad belong to Mirpur division. Therefore, the government of Pakistan should start work on the project of an international airport in Mirpur as soon as possible he urged.

Aslam Mughal underlined that a large number of British members of parliament, members of the House of Lords, Lord Mayors and councilors of Kashmiri origin were also struggling vigorously with the government of Pakistan in this regard for the establishment of an international airport in Mirpur.

He said : Mirpur city is our identity. Overseas Kashmiris face extraordinary difficulties and humiliating behavior from the staff at Islamabad, Lahore and Sialkot airports upon arrival in Pakistan”, he maintained

“The government of Pakistan should take immediate practical steps to remedy this situation and establish a separate desk for Overseas Kashmiris at all airports, he demanded.

“I have a long political relationship with the President of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry. The trust he has expressed by appointing my advisor, I will try, God willing, to meet his expectations:, Advisor to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir President said.

On this occasion, political, social and business personality of Mirpur Syed Maqsood Hussain Shah Kazmi Muhammad Razak Mughal and other friends also accompanied him.

Upon reaching Kashmir Press Club, President Kashmir Press Club Mirpur Syed Abid Hussain Shah warmly received the Presidential Advisor and his entourage.

The Advisor to the President also reviewed the renovation and development works of Kashmir Press Mirpur, which are being completed with his own help due to the inattention of the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur government. Presidential Advisor Muhammad Aslam Mughal said that Kashmir Press Club Mirpur is a very dynamic and active press club of Azad Kashmir, which is visited by a large number of overseas Kashmiris all over the world, including Britain. We look at and remember with respect and honor. It is a great and commendable quality of the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur that it honors and honors overseas Kashmiris brought from abroad by inviting them to the press club and effectively highlights the problems of overseas Kashmiris through electronic and print media. Muhammad Aslam Mughal asked the representatives of overseas Kashmiris to visit Kashmir Press Club Mirpur during their visit to Mirpur. This institution is a source of our effective voice and a prestigious institution. The Kashmir Freedom Movement, the Kashmir issue and the rights of the people.

The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur has played a very exemplary and courageous role. The Presidential Advisor said that Pakistan and Kashmir are one soul and two bodies and just as our brave armed forces of Pakistan were sacrificing their lives to protect the borders of the homeland and eliminate terrorism, millions of overseas Kashmiris pay tribute to their sacrifices and we reiterate our resolve that the people of Azad Kashmir and millions of overseas Kashmiris will continue to work for the security, development and stability of Pakistan till they breath last

Kashmiris will not hesitate to make any sacrifice alongside their brave forces of Pakistan for the defence of inch after inch of the motherland.