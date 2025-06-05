Kashmir CPD chairs an important meeting regarding the solution of problems of Rawalakot city and improvement of urban facilities

Rawalakot, (Parliament Times) : An important meeting chaired by Commissioner Poonch Division regarding the solution of the problems of Rawalakot city and the improvement of urban facilities.

In the meeting, representatives of the Traders Association discussed in detail the provision of clean drinking water in the city, preparation of a reconstruction scheme for the Azadpattan to Soon road, further improvement of treatment facilities at Sheikh Zayed Bin Nahyan Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, improvement of the sewerage system in the city, immediate commencement of work on the reconditioning scheme of Chapraban Cross to Bosa Gala, Mujahidabad Road and other important issues. Other issues related to the Highways Department of Poonch district were also discussed in the meeting.

The Commissioner Poonch Division said on the occasion that all departments will work in coordination for the beauty, cleanliness and improvement of infrastructure of the city. He said that with the cooperation of the Traders Association, efforts will be made to beautify Rawalakot and make it a model city. He directed all the officers to immediately remove the obstacles in the public welfare projects and ensure the implementation of all development schemes.

He made it clear that no negligence or omission in development projects will be tolerated. Public interest will always be given priority and all resources will be utilized so that the citizens can get better facilities.