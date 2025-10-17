Ad image
AchivementsNews

Karachi-Tehran Direct Flights Likely

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Karachi-Tehran direct flights likely
Iranian Consul General at Karachi Akbar Issazadeh in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on October 16.

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Iranian Consul General at Karachi Akbar Issazadeh called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Thursday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations.

The two dignitaries also discussed steps to enhance trade, tourism and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

An agreement was also reached to initiate direct flights between Karachi and Tehran in order to make pilgrims’ travel easier, the CM said, adding that private airlines would be approached to facilitate this initiative.

Both sides agreed to enhance economic, commercial, and tourism-related activities. They agreed to increase trade between Karachi and Tehran from Rs5 billion to Rs10 billion, organise joint trade exhibitions, and promote cultural ties through media collaboration.

They also discussed joint initiatives in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

The chief minister announced that relevant provincial ministers would soon meet with the CG to explore cooperation in these sectors.

You Might Also Like

Israeli Guards Beat Marwan Barghouti In Jail, Says Son

Nooh Finally Returns To The World Stage After Dispute Settled

South Korea Kicks Off Arms Fair To Showcase Unmanned, AI Weapons

Death Penalty For Hasina Sought

Cabinet Ratifies Amendments To Boost Women’s Role In Business, Education

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US agency blames faulty engineering, inadequate testing for Titanic sub disaster US Agency Blames Faulty Engineering, Inadequate Testing For Titanic Sub Disaster
Next Article Pakistan seeks China’s support for BRICS-backed bank membership Pakistan Seeks China’s Support For BRICS-backed Bank Membership
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israeli guards beat Marwan Barghouti in jail, says son
Israeli Guards Beat Marwan Barghouti In Jail, Says Son
News World View
Nooh finally returns to the world stage after dispute settled
Nooh Finally Returns To The World Stage After Dispute Settled
News Sports
South Korea kicks off arms fair to showcase unmanned, AI weapons
South Korea Kicks Off Arms Fair To Showcase Unmanned, AI Weapons
News Science & Tech
Death penalty for Hasina sought
Death Penalty For Hasina Sought
News Region