Kabul to assist in investigating the Bisham attack: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office stated on Friday that Pakistan would assist in the investigation into the Bisham suicide assault, which claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver. The statement came from the Taliban authority in Afghanistan.

“The Afghan side has agreed to examine the findings of the investigation and to work with Pakistan to take the investigation to its logical conclusion,” FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly media briefing.

She was responding to a question about the visit of a high-level delegation led by Interior Secretary Khurram Agha to Kabul. At the talks, Deputy Taliban In­­terior Minister Muhammad Nabi Omari and Mr Agha led their respective delegations.

Evidence is shared by the Interior Secretary with Taliban representatives while in Afghanistan.

“Yesterday’s meeting was focused on the (Bisham) terror attack and the government of Pakistan shared concrete evidence,” the official stated. Our main goal was to ask the Afghan side to capture the offenders using the evidence that we had supplied.

Beijing applauded the investigations’ advancement and encouraged Pakistan to investigate the issue thoroughly and find and prosecute all of the offenders.

The group traveled to Kabul in advance of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s impending visit to China, during which the Chinese government is anticipated to bring up the subject of the security and safety of Chinese nationals employed in Pakistan.

With the Taliban taking over Kabul in 2021, cross-border militancy has become a key source of friction in relations between Islamabad and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government has persisted in turning a blind eye to Pakistan’s repeated requests that it take action against the TTP, an organization that is banned in Afghanistan, and other militants. Pakistan was compelled by this to launch airstrikes in March against alleged safe havens within Afghanistan.

The spokesman did point out that Islamabad and Kabul have effective lines of communication regarding the threat of terrorism that Pakistan faces from organizations that maintain sanctuaries and hideouts inside Afghanistan.