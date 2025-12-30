Justice Khalid sworn in as Azad Kashmir SC judge

MUZAFFARABAD: Justice Khalid Yousaf Chaudhary was sworn in as a permanent judge of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court on Monday, three days after his appointment was made by the AJK President on the advice of the Chairman of the AJK Council – the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram at a ceremony held in the apex court building. The event was attended by serving and former judges of AJK’s superior judiciary, office-bearers and members of lawyers’ bodies, and senior civil servants.

Among those present were Justice Raza Ali Khan, senior puisne judge of the AJK Supreme Court, and Justice Sardar Liaqat Hussain and Justice Chaudhry Khalid Rasheed, the Chief Justice and a judge of the AJK High Court, respectively.

Born in June 1969 in Mirpur, Justice Yousaf earned his law degree from the University of the Punjab, Lahore, in 1995, followed by a certificate in Quranic studies from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, in 1996.

During his career as a practising lawyer, he had held various offices in lawyers’ bodies, including the AJK Bar Council. In May 2018, he was appointed as a judge of the AJK High Court along with three other members from the bar and one from the bench.

However, in July 2020, those appointments were declared ultra vires the Constitution and without lawful authority by the Supreme Court owing to certain technical grounds.

In March 2022, Justice Yousaf was appointed by the government as Custodian Evacuee Property, a position he held until his elevation to the apex court.