Ad image
KashmirNews

JKLF (Yasin) Acting Chief Condemns Books Ban As Assault On Free Thought And Historical Truth:

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
JKLF (Yasin) Acting Chief Condemns Books Ban as Assault on Free Thought and Historical Truth:

MIRPUR (AJK),  (Parliament Times) :  US-based Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) and a prominent advocate for Kashmiri justice and freedom Raja Muzaffar, has issued a strongly condemned Delhi’s installed puppet administration of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state administration’s recent order banning 25 books, including works by Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy and constitutional scholar A.G. Noorani.

The censorship order, issued on August 5th by the puppet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, claims the books promote “false narratives and secessionism.” Raja Muzaffar calls this justification “a dangerous distortion of democratic values” and “an attempt to criminalize historical inquiry and suppress dissent.”

“This is not about protecting sovereignty—it’s about controlling narrative,” Muzaffar said in a statement reaching and released to the media here on Friday.

“The banned books are not incitements to violence; they are reflections of lived experience, scholarly critique, and democratic engagement. Banning them is an admission of fear—not strength”, he said.

The timing of the ban, coinciding with the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, further underscores its symbolic intent to erase Kashmiri identity and memory.

Muzaffar calls on civil society, academics, and global human rights defenders to demand the immediate revocation of the order and to stand in solidarity with Kashmir’s right to read, reflect, and resist, he concluded.

You Might Also Like

Govt Rules Out KP Military Operation

GSMA Warns Stalled Digital Growth Risks Investment

Arshad Nadeem Marks One Year Since Historic Paris Gold With London Rehab

Punjab’s Cotton Harvest Reaches 609,000 Bales

Pakistan Set To Become First South Asian Country To Ratify Unesco Underwater Heritage Convention

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Pakistan set to become first South Asian country to ratify Unesco underwater heritage convention Pakistan Set To Become First South Asian Country To Ratify Unesco Underwater Heritage Convention
Next Article Punjab’s cotton harvest reaches 609,000 bales Punjab’s Cotton Harvest Reaches 609,000 Bales
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Govt rules out KP military operation
Govt Rules Out KP Military Operation
Achivements News
GSMA warns stalled digital growth risks investment
GSMA Warns Stalled Digital Growth Risks Investment
News Science & Tech
Arshad Nadeem marks one year since historic Paris gold with London rehab
Arshad Nadeem Marks One Year Since Historic Paris Gold With London Rehab
News Sports
Punjab’s cotton harvest reaches 609,000 bales
Punjab’s Cotton Harvest Reaches 609,000 Bales
Business News