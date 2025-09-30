JKLF expresses its dismay and displeasure over suspension of internet and mobile services in AJK

Rawalpindi (PR) The JKLF has expressed its dismay over the suspension of internet and mobile services in AJK and termed such actions by the government as provocative.

People’s just and genuine demands based on their basic human rights cannot be suppressed by the dent of force, the JKLF statement read.

According to the JKLF statement issued from party’s central information office, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, the party spokesman said that the JKLF leadership terms the people’s response to shutdown and public protest call given by JKJAAC as an eye opener for all those who try to suppress popular people’s voice by the use of force.

The spokesman expressed his displeasure over the problems faced by the innocent people due to suspension of communication system in AJK.

The JKLF spokesman suggested both JKJAAC and the AJK government to resume dialogue before it is too late. While expressing his concern on the developing volatile situation in AJK, the spokesman made a fervent appeal to PM Pakistan to intervene and help in resumption of stalled dialogue so that the crises are resolved sooner and amicably.

Meanwhile, JKLF spokesman has hailed the Kashmiri community in America on holding a forceful joint public demonstration yesterday outside the UNHQ’s building in New York that was symbolically led by Muhammad Yasin Malik and other illegally incarcerated pro-freedom Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

According to the reports the protest demonstration was well attended by vibrant Kashmiri diaspora in America along with their families.

The JKLF spokesman while congratulating the organisers of the event has appreciated the JKLF leadership in America led by President JKLF-NA Sardar Imtiaz Ahmed Khan for playing proactive role in its success.

The participants of the protest that included large number of Kashmiri women and children raised high pitched slogans in favour of freedom of Jammu Kashmir and demanded release of all political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.