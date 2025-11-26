JKLF condemns reintroduction of old witnesses in Yasin Malik case

Islamabad/ MIRPUR (AJK) (Parliament Times) : The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in very strongly terms has condemned the unjust and unjustified way of bringing in again the old witnesses with their changed statements against illegally incarcerated Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik and his associates during the recent court hearing of 35 year old cases in Jammu TADA court.

In a statement issued from JKLF central information office, the special representative of Yasin Malik and the party chief spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar while giving the details said that the Prime Minister Narinder Modi led government of India through CBI in a recent court hearing on Saturday has once again brought in an old witness who in a statement to the same court in 1990 had stated that he could not identify any of the accused. This is ironical and puts a big question mark on Indian judicial system primarily; to bring in old witnesses again and secondly; who under influence changes his statement and now after 34 years claims to have identified Yasin Malik and his associates, he added.

Rafiq Dar in his statement said that this is an open human rights violation at the hands of the current government of India against the most popular pro-freedom political leaders of Jammu Kashmir who are being jailed and tried unabatedly under fake, concocted and politically motivated cases filed against them by the government and

their respective agencies.

According to the statement the JKLF chief spokesman has also condemned the new spree of arrests and harassment of common people by Indian forces in Jammu Kashmir. He said that the Indian machinery that includes the administration, the police and the other paramilitary forces along with the border security forces and Indian Army has developed a reign of terror in the State through their clandestine operations against the common masses. Rafiq Dar in his statement appealed international community especially the world human rights organizations to intervene and make India stops these gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu Kashmir.