Ad image
NewsSports

Javelin Star Yasir Throws Season’s Best To Clinch Bronze At Asian Throwing Championships

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Javelin star Yasir throws season’s best to clinch bronze at Asian Throwing Championships
Muhammad Yasir Sultan won a bronze at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea on Friday.

Pakistan’s javelin sensation Muhammad Yasir Sultan threw a season’s best of 77.43m to clinch a bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea on Friday.

The 27-year-old threw a massive 77.43m on his sixth and final attempt to snag a podium finish and smash his previous season’s best of 76.07m set at the Asian Athletics Championships in May.

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Rumesh Tharanga won gold with an 82.05m throw and became the only athlete to cross the 80m barrier this morning. Behind him was Japan’s Gen Naganuma with 78.60m.

Yasir opened his campaign with a no-throw, followed by a solid 75.79m. He the then threw two successive throws in the 72m range before anther no-throw on his fifth attempt.

It was on his final attempt that he struck his medal-winning 77.43m throw.

Yasir said in a social media post that he was “happy for a podium finish” and season’s best throw despite “tough conditions”.

He thanked his supporters and hoped for more medals in the future.

Yasir clinched a silver at last year’s championships with a 78.10m throw, and a bronze in 2023 with a 79.93m throw, which still stands as his personal best.

The javelin ace has yet to shatter the 80m barrier.

You Might Also Like

Gwadar Port To Be Powered Via Solar Energy In Bid To Enhance Efficiency: Ministe

Punjab Residents To Get Cleanliness Bills Next Week

Google Rolls Out AI-powered Search In Pakistan

PCB Officials Concerned Over National Team’s Continued Decline

Talented Daughter Of Kashmir Dr. Maria Zulfiqar Crowns With The Pride Of Pakistan Award:

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India’s top court revises stray dog policy after public outcry India’s Top Court Revises Stray Dog Policy After Public Outcry
Next Article Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit Japan City Proposes Two-hour Daily Smartphone Limit
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Gwadar port to be powered via solar energy in bid to enhance efficiency: minister
Gwadar Port To Be Powered Via Solar Energy In Bid To Enhance Efficiency: Ministe
Business News
Punjab residents to get cleanliness bills next week
Punjab Residents To Get Cleanliness Bills Next Week
Achivements News
Google rolls out AI-powered search in Pakistan
Google Rolls Out AI-powered Search In Pakistan
News Science & Tech
PCB officials concerned over national team’s continued decline
PCB Officials Concerned Over National Team’s Continued Decline
News Sports