Jailed for “abusing” schoolboys, a British teacher

LONDON: A British teacher was given a six and a half-year prison sentence on Thursday. The instructor had sex with two teenage students and had a baby with one of them.

When Rebecca Joynes, 30, started having sex with the second victim, Boy B, through whom she became pregnant, she was out on police bail for having sex with the first victim, Boy A.

Joynes was a “high achiever” who, through her own acts, had lost her kid and thrown away her profession, according to the court who sentenced her. Prosecutors testified in court that Joynes began grooming the schoolboys at the age of 15, exchanging messages on social media before they had intercourse.

A jury convicted her guilty on six charges of having sex with a child, two of which were when she was in a position of trust. It is impossible to identify any of the guys by name.

Judge Kate Cornell told the former teacher that her actions at Manchester Crown Court in northwest England had been “breathtaking arrogant” when she handed down her sentence.

She remarked, “You were the one in charge, the one who ought to have known better.”

“On the contrary, you misused that trusted position and took advantage of the privileged role for your own erotic pleasure.” Boy B claimed that Joynes had “coerced and controlled, manipulated, sexually abused, and mentally abused” him in a statement to the court.