Israel’s actions in Gaza are being compared to genocide by a UN committee.

1 Min Read
According to Al Jazeera, a UN special committee that was established to look into Israel’s actions in Palestine has formally delivered its historic report, which compares Israeli policies in Gaza to genocide.

The committee claims that Israel’s actions in Gaza are “consistent with the characteristics of genocide,” including the murder of civilians and aid workers, the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid, and the use of “starvation as a method of war.”

Concerns regarding a “apartheid system in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem” and Israel’s intention to quadruple the number of settlers in the occupied Syrian Golan by 2027 are also brought up by the committee.

All UN members should immediately “halt all offensive arms transfers, including weapons, explosives, guns, and/or ammunition, to Israel,” the committee advises.

The committee was created by a resolution of the UN General Assembly in 1968, and Malaysia, Senegal, and Sri Lanka are now its members.

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
