Israeli tanks overrun Gaza City areas, killing dozens of people.

CAIRO: Residents of Gaza City described Monday’s attacks as “one of the heaviest” since October of last year as Israeli soldiers pummeled the city early and marched into its center in columns of tanks from all directions.

Emergency personnel were unable to reach the dead, according to the Gaza Civil Emergency Service, because to continuous offensives in Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, and Rimal to the west and Daraj and Tuffah to the east. The organization suspected that many people had died.

Gaza’s health ministry released an update on Monday, stating that the military onslaught has resulted in at least 38,193 Palestinian deaths—mostly women and children—and 87,903 injuries. The ministry also stated that forty Palestinians had died in the previous twenty-four hours.

Although they had not yet penetrated much into the three other districts, where locals claimed to have been bombarded all night long into the early hours of the morning, Israeli tanks were currently positioned in a few parts of Tel Al-Hawa and Sabra. They said that other multi-story buildings had been demolished.

According to the inhabitants, one of the Israeli tank thrusts came from the east, driving people toward the western road close to the Mediterranean.

“Where will we go? The enemy is behind us and the sea is in front of us,” asked Abdel-Ghani, a Gaza City resident. Like lava erupting from a volcano, tank shells and missiles from the planes are raining down on the buildings and highways. Through a chat app, he told Reuters, “People are running in all directions and no one knows where to go.”

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military asserted that they had been conducting a “operation against militant infrastructure.”

Tanks, supported by intense Israeli air and ground fire, reportedly advanced from at least three areas and into the center of Gaza City, according to residents. This compelled thousands of people to leave their houses in search of safer refuge, which was hard for many to locate. As a result, some of them camped out on the side of the road.

According to officials, medical staff at Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital were forced to transfer patients to the already packed Indonesian Hospital located in the northern Gaza Strip.