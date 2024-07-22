Israeli strikes on central Gaza result in 64 deaths

GAZA STRIP: After the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s possession of Palestinian territory is “illegal,” Israeli troops escalated their strikes throughout central Gaza, killing at least 64 civilians and wounding over a hundred more in a single day.

At least 38,983 Palestinians, largely women and children, have been killed and 89,727 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Many bodies are lying beneath debris and on roadways, and civil defense personnel are unable to access them.

Israeli attacks have targeted the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in recent days.

Tamer Aburakan, a Gaza City citizen who is currently trapped in the central region of Deir Al-Balah, stated, “We hear the sounds of explosions in Nuseirat and we see the smoke rising from here in Deir Al-Balah, the last refuge you can say and we are being terrorized by the feeling tanks may roll here.”

At least 105 Palestinians were hurt on roadways, many of them still covered in debris.

Next, where shall we go? We are being hunted like animals in a forest, with gunfire coming from all over the Gaza Strip. When is enough? When will the conflict end? Through a chat app, he said.

On Sunday, Israeli forces persisted in their assault on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza. They targeted parts of the coastal enclave where hundreds of Palestinians who had been forced from their homes were seeking safety.

According to locals in Rafah, which is close to Egypt’s border, Israeli tanks have pushed in the western and central regions. The Israeli military claimed that its forces had damaged “ammunition, tunnel shafts,” and infrastructure in Tel al-Sultan, the eastern section of the city, and had killed individuals who were approaching them.

Disagreements between Israel and Hamas, who hold each other responsible for the standoff, have prevented a truce attempt spearheaded by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the US from succeeding thus far.

There are still worries about a potential military spillover in the region, as tensions are high due to multiple attacks by Israeli forces within Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria.