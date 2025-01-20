Israeli officials affirm that 90 inmates were freed as part of the exchange.

According to Israel’s prison administration, 90 Palestinian inmates have been freed as part of the Hamas-Israel exchange agreement, according to Al Jazeera.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, buses believed to be transporting Palestinian inmates have departed Israel’s Ofer military prison.

According to the father of a prisoner who spoke to Al Jazeera, Israeli authorities aggressively responded to any displays of happiness made by the Palestinians who were waiting outside the prison.

WHO said it will be a “complex and challenging task” to restore Gaza’s health system.

After more than 15 months of Israel’s assault, the president of the World Health Organization has stated that reestablishing the health system in Gaza will be “complex and challenging,” according to AFP.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, wrote on social media site X that “addressing the massive health needs and restoring the health system in Gaza will be a complex and challenging task, given the scale of destruction, operational complexity, and constraints involved.”

After being detained by Israel for months, Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar was released.

Khalida Jarrar, a politician and the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) in the occupied West Bank, is among the detainees who have been released.

According to Al Jazeera, Jarrar had already been imprisoned several times by Israeli authorities on allegations that include “incitement” for remarks she made in public regarding the Israeli occupation.

The first night in Gaza is spent by Palestinians “without fear of Israeli missile strikes.”

According to Hani Mahmoud of Al Jazeera, people in Gaza are sleeping for the first time in over a year without worrying about Israeli missile strikes.

“Without worrying that they won’t survive until morning.”

“The new day will reveal the enormous task of rebuilding lives shattered by Israel’s destruction of the Gaza Strip, even though it may also bring a glimmer of hope that this tenuous ceasefire will become a permanent peace,” Mahmoud said.

