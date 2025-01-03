Israeli attacks since morning have killed at least 17 people, according to reports.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military has persisted in its attack on central and northern Gaza in recent hours.

According to the Palestinian Information Center and the Quds News Network, those attacks since morning have claimed the lives of at least 17 persons.

In recent hours, there have been attacks on two children at the Mishmish family home in the Nuseirat camp and at least four individuals slain at the Salman family home west of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

Five children are killed by an Israeli airstrike in a “safe zone” in Gaza: Unicef

The United Nations Children’s Fund said that five children were murdered and others were injured when an Israeli airstrike struck a tent for displaced Palestinians in a so-called “humanitarian zone,” according to Al Jazeera.

Three boys and two girls were killed in the incident, which happened in al-Mawasi, a coastal location close to the town of Khan Younis in the south. According to Unicef, they were all between the ages of seven and thirteen.

The UN organization stated, “Children have nowhere to be protected from bombs, cold, disease, and hunger.”

“This has to end right away.”