An Israeli strike killed at least 30 Palestinians and wounded 50 others who were sheltering in a post office in the central Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll in the enclave to 66.

The 14-month-old conflict shows no signs of abating. According to doctors who spoke to Reuters, the missile damaged multiple surrounding homes and struck a postal facility in Nuseirat camp where displaced families had sought shelter.

A request for response was not immediately answered by the Israeli military.

Israel’s embassy in Paraguay is relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

After a back-and-forth battle over the diplomatic location that began in 2018, Paraguay officially opened its new Jerusalem embassy in Israel in a ceremony that was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Santiago Pea, according to Reuters.

In 2018, former President Horacio Cartes ordered the South American country’s embassy to relocate to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a city on the Israeli coast, where it had been for decades. Following a sudden reversal made by Cartes’ successor, Mario Abdo, the facility was relocated back to Tel Aviv a few months later.

During the opening ceremony of the new embassy, Pea stated, “This step symbolizes our commitment to shared values and the strengthening of the ties that build a future of peace, development, and mutual understanding.”

The conflict in Gaza and other recent Israeli military actions in Syria and Lebanon were not mentioned by the president.