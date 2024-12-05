Israel is accused by Amnesty of “genocide” in Gaza.

According to AFP, Amnesty world said its latest report was a “wake-up call” for the world community and accused Israel of “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza since the bombardment began last year.

According to the London-based rights group, their conclusions were supported by fieldwork, testimony from Gazans on the ground, satellite photos showing destruction, and “dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials.”

In a statement, Amnesty International president Agnes Callamard stated, “Israel has repeatedly treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group deserving of neither human rights nor dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.”

“The world community needs to be made aware that this is genocide by our terrible results. Now it has to stop,” she continued.

“There is no question whatsoever that Israel has military goals. However, at a press conference in The Hague, Callamard told AFP, “the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent.”

According to her, the organization’s conclusions were derived from the standards outlined in the UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.