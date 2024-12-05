Ad image
NewsWorld View

Israel is accused by Amnesty of “genocide” in Gaza.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
According to AFP, Amnesty world said its latest report was a “wake-up call” for the world community and accused Israel of “committing genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza since the bombardment began last year.

According to the London-based rights group, their conclusions were supported by fieldwork, testimony from Gazans on the ground, satellite photos showing destruction, and “dehumanizing and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials.”

In a statement, Amnesty International president Agnes Callamard stated, “Israel has repeatedly treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group deserving of neither human rights nor dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them.”

“The world community needs to be made aware that this is genocide by our terrible results. Now it has to stop,” she continued.

“There is no question whatsoever that Israel has military goals. However, at a press conference in The Hague, Callamard told AFP, “the existence of military objectives does not negate the possibility of a genocidal intent.”

According to her, the organization’s conclusions were derived from the standards outlined in the UN Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

You Might Also Like

Sajid Khan is absent as Pakistan recalls Babar Azam for the visit of South Africa.

Following recent jailbreaks, 700 Bangladeshi inmates are still at large.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi is placed on medical leave by Iran: attorney

Govt raises Rs3.4 trillion through PIBs and Sukuk

The Finance Minister is not happy with how slowly agritax laws are being passed.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Following recent jailbreaks, 700 Bangladeshi inmates are still at large.
Next Article Sajid Khan is absent as Pakistan recalls Babar Azam for the visit of South Africa.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sajid Khan is absent as Pakistan recalls Babar Azam for the visit of South Africa.
News Sports
Following recent jailbreaks, 700 Bangladeshi inmates are still at large.
News Region
Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi is placed on medical leave by Iran: attorney
News Region
Govt raises Rs3.4 trillion through PIBs and Sukuk
Business News