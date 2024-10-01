Israel is about to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.

BEIRUT: Lebanese troops pulled back from the border late on Monday night, as a military invasion by Israel looked likely, after the US confirmed Israel is conducting limited ground operations inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Iran had earlier responded forcefully to Tel Aviv’s threats of a ground invasion on Lebanon, with Tehran promising to avenge any “criminal acts” committed by Israel and the former promising to carry on fighting.

The group’s deputy chief, Naim Qassem, declared in a televised speech that a new leader will be chosen “at the earliest opportunity” to succeed Hassan Nasrallah and that the group was prepared to confront any Israeli attack.

Israel is “currently conducting” limited ground operations inside Lebanon with the aim of striking Hezbollah, according to the US State Department.

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order late on Monday night for people residing in three southern Beirut neighborhoods in anticipation of an impending attack on suspected Hezbollah targets in the organization’s stronghold.

“Continuous artillery shelling” on Wazzani, the neighboring Marjayoun plain, and Khiam was reported by the state-run National News Agency of Lebanon “for more than two hours.”

The head of Hezbollah and a deputy commander of the Iranian Guard were killed in Lebanon. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani declared that Iran will not tolerate any of “the cr­i­m­inal acts” of Israel.

Along with Nasrallah and other key Hezbollah members, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was murdered on Friday in Israeli bombings on Beirut.

Israel’s stepped-up attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen have raised concerns that the battle in the Middle East may spiral out of control and ensnare Iran and the US, Israel’s principal backer.

At a weekly news conference, Kanaani declared, “We stand firmly and we will act in a way that is regretful [for the enemy],” stressing that while Iran does not seek conflict, it is also not frightened of it.

“Israel can reach any part of the Middle East.”

Amid a series of attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a fresh warning to Iran on Monday, stating that there was no region in the Middle East beyond Israel’s grasp.

Netanyahu forewarned the Iranian people, saying that their administration was pushing them “closer to the abyss.” Netanyahu declared, “The regime is pulling you, the noble Persian people, closer to the abyss with every second that goes by.”

The prime minister warned the people of Iran that their “regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war,” saying, “There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach.”

After a spokeswoman for Iran’s foreign ministry stated that the nation had no intention of sending its fighters to directly face Israel, Netanyahu made his remarks.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran does not need to send additional or volunteer forces,” declared Kanaani, who also stated that fighters in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon “have the capability and strength to defend themselves against the aggression.”

Demand de-escalation

Meanwhile, world leaders have demanded a de-escalation. During their meeting in Beirut on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that his country was calling for “an immediate halt” to the strikes.

Barrot pleaded with Israel once more not to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon, stating that France would increase its backing for the Lebanese military. “I… implore Israel to put an end to hostilities and to refrain from any ground assault.

Barrot told reporters, “I urge Hezbollah to follow suit and to abstain from any action that could cause destabilization in the region.”

Since the Israeli strikes become more intense, he is the first senior foreign envoy to visit.

The location of Israeli troops signaled a ground invasion would be about to happen, a US official told Reuters on Monday.

However, US President Joe Biden demanded a truce and made it clear that he opposed Israeli combat actions in Lebanon.

“I’m okay with them stopping because I’m more aware than you may realize. When asked if he was aware of allegations of Israeli plans for a limited operation and if he was okay with one moving forward, Biden told reporters, “We should have a ceasefire now.”

Amid concerns of a possible escalation in the Israel-Lebanon war, British Foreign Minister David Lammy reiterated appeals for an immediate ceasefire. On Monday, he spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the issue.