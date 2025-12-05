Ad image
AchivementsNews

Islamabad-Istanbul Train Service To Resume This Year

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
Islamabad-Istanbul train service to resume this year
Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam calls on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi: minister reaffirms ITI Train to be resumed this year; reviving regional connectivity under vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad on December 4.

RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and discussed resuming the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train this year.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to resume the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) train within this year, a key step towards revitalising regional connectivity and boosting cross-border trade.

Iranian Commercial Counsellor Ms Kamali Moghaddam also attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, enhancing political, economic, and trade cooperation, and appreciating the sustained goodwill between the two countries. Both sides expressed gratitude for the positive engagement and mutual support.

Federal Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi emphasised the importance of increasing Pakistan-Iran trade volumes and enhancing mutual imports and exports. He noted that enhanced trade will significantly contribute to railway revenue and support Pakistan’s national economy.

The railway minister said, “In line with the prime minister’s vision, strengthening regional connectivity and linking the region through rail networks remains our top priority.” Iranian Envoy Dr Amiri Moghaddam extended an invitation to the minister for an official visit to Iran.

You Might Also Like

Keep Talking With US, Erdogan Tells Venezuela’s Maduro

Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem Rouses Crowd, Wins Gold At National Games

How Humans Can Control Risks Arising From AI

Sri Lanka Doubles Troops For Flood Disaster Recovery

Field Marshal Munir Presented Guard Of Honour At GHQ Following Appointment As Country’s First CDF

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Lebanon, Israel hold first direct talks in decades Lebanon, Israel Hold First Direct Talks In Decades
Next Article Centre seeks Rs6.5tr revenue hike at 11th NFC meeting Centre Seeks Rs6.5tr Revenue Hike At 11th NFC Meeting
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Keep talking with US, Erdogan tells Venezuela’s Maduro
Keep Talking With US, Erdogan Tells Venezuela’s Maduro
News World View
Javelin star Arshad Nadeem rouses crowd, wins gold at National Games
Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem Rouses Crowd, Wins Gold At National Games
News Sports
How humans can control risks arising from AI
How Humans Can Control Risks Arising From AI
News Science & Tech
Sri Lanka doubles troops for flood disaster recovery
Sri Lanka Doubles Troops For Flood Disaster Recovery
News Region