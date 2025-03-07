Ad image
IRD Official Suspended For Manhandling Department’s Legal Council Advocate Mian Sultan Mehmood

IRPUR ( AJK) (Parliament Times): Chairman Central Board of Revenue of Azad Jammu Kashmir( AJK CBR) Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb has suspended Nadeem Zaffar, Deputy Superintendent of the State Inland Revenue Department from service. on the charges of allegedly resorting to beating a senior lawyer Advocate Mian Sultan Mahmood, also the legal adviser of the AJK Inland Revenue Department, official sources said.

The AJK CBR Chief took the action on the move of the IRD (South) Head, the Commissioner Syed Ansar Ali, after the preliminary probe into the episode of alleged manhandling of Mian Sultan Mehmood, a veteran jurist of AJK and senior member of Mirpur AJK District Bar Association, by the IRD officer Deputy Superintendent Nadeem Zaffar during an official meeting between the two on the issue of handing over of some official documents related to a Department’s under trial case in the court of law, to the lawyer, the legal adviser, official sources close to IRD AJK told our Special Jammu and Kashmir state Correspondent Altaf Hamid Rao here late Thursday.

At the same time, Mirpur AJ&K District Bar Association while condemning and strongly protesting over the incident, here Thursday have demanded immediate arrest of the IRD official Nadeem Zaffar, who has also allegedly been booked by the concerned local police station on the report of the local legal community and the DBA for manhandling the senior lawyer.

The DBA has warned local authorities of taking stringent future course of action if the accused IRD official was not arrested by noon on Friday – March 6.

