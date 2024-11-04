Iran’s president says Truce can soften the country’s stance toward Israel.

TEHRAN: President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that a possible ceasefire between Israel and its supporters “could affect the intensity” of Tehran’s response to the recent strikes, one day after Iran’s supreme leader pledged revenge for Israeli attacks.

“It could affect the intensity and type of our response if they (the Israelis) change their behavior, accept a ceasefire, and stop killing the region’s innocent and oppressed people,” Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday.

Iran “will not leave unanswered any aggression against its sovereignty and security,” he also stated.

In what Israel said was retaliation for Tehran’s October 1 missile barrage—which Iran had characterized as punishment for the death of a Revolutionary Guards commander—Israeli airplanes carried out the October 26 strikes.

Israel has cautioned Iran against retaliation since the strikes last month, but Tehran has pledged to do so.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last word in all state affairs, declared on Saturday that the Islamic republic would strike back.

In a lecture to students in Tehran, Khame­nei declared, “The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response to what they are doing against Iran, the Iranian nation, and the resistance front.” He was speaking of the coalition between Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.