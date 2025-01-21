Iranian military official meets with the president and army commander

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff (CGS) Major General Mohammad Bagheri paid a visit to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

Both men emphasized the need to advance trade and economic ties for the benefit of both nations during their discussion with the president, as well as the long-standing and friendly ties between Iran and Pakistan.

It was emphasized that combating terrorism was a common problem that both nations needed to tackle in a coordinated and efficient manner.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the Iranian military chief also praised Pakistan’s position on Gaza and Lebanon.

A trip to GHQ

Inter-Services Public Relations reports that Maj Gen Bagheri met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir during his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Both parties talked about issues pertaining to bilateral defense cooperation and the current regional security environment during the discussion.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri honored Pakistan’s martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada upon his arrival at GHQ.

A well-groomed unit of the Pakistan Army welcomed him and gave him with a guard of honor.