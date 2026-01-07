Interior minister seeks report on massive tree cutting in Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday took notice of the massive tree cutting in the scenic Shakaparian area, H-8 and along the Park Road.

Sources said the minister while reacting to media reports showed displeasure with the CDA and sought a complete report on the issue.

The sources said officials of the CDA environment wing on Tuesday evening remained busy in compiling a report for the minister.

It is relevant to note that massive trees were cut down in Shakarparian, which CDA says were paper mulberry.

CDA says removed trees were paper mulberry and in their place 30,000 trees will be planted

There were four patches of over 15 acres, where almost all trees were removed – turning the area into “bald and barren”. Citizens said it was hard to believe that there were 100pc paper mulberry trees in the area.

Social media users alleged that besides paper mulberry, indigenous trees were also chopped down that was why the area was giving the look of a barren land.

The large scale tree cutting is now giving a new look to Shakarparian area along the road, which used to be known as a cool road (thandi sarak) by locals, because of the thick web of trees at its length. Now, the visibility of the area is so open that even the Expressway is visible from the area.

However, CDA sticks to its stance that only paper mulberry trees were removed from the area, adding a contract was awarded to a private contractor, who removed paper mulberry trees. The CDA stated that 30,000 new trees will be planted in Shakarparian.

However, locals have been alleging that besides paper mulberry other trees were also cut down. Therefore, many believe that this issue warrants a proper inquiry.

Besides Shakarparian, grown trees were also cut down from the greenbelt of H-8 along the Expressway during construction activities for developing a park.

In recent days, many grown trees were also cut down near Park Road for the construction of a highway for linking Margalla Enclave Housing Scheme, a joint venture of CDA and DHA – from Park Road.

The road project was started without holding public hearing and getting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from Environment Protection Agency. At least four officials of CDA confirmed to Dawn that the interior minister had sought a report on this issue as well.

Meanwhile, the issue of tree cutting and climate change in Islamabad remained a hot topic on social media on Tuesday. Senior journalist Umar Cheema in a post on X stated: “It’s not too old when we used to say with pride that there is no smog in Islamabad. Now, as the population keeps increasing, the massacre of trees is taking place. The cutting on the Margalla Hills continues and Islamabad is also turning into something like Lahore and Karachi,” he said.

Similarly, senior anchorperson Syed Talat Hussain stated: “This is an unspeakable disaster. While mulberry trees were a problem for some, the dust, heat and environmental pollution will engulf everyone living or passing through this once green and beautiful city. Ruinous policies. Terrible planning.”

Veteran journalist Nusrat Javed said: “Deeply regretting the decision of settling in Islamabad. I had wrongly imagined this city to stay ever green with less population, traffic and crime. Failed to foresee it turning into a jungle of concrete.”

Meanwhile, CDA on its X account stated: “According to Normilized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) analysis of Islamabad, a comparative assessment between January 2023 and December 2025 shows a net increase of more than 9,000 acre in green cover. The data indicates that significant green areas have been added in the Margalla Hills, while a reduction in green cover is observed in certain sectoral areas where planned urban development has taken place.”

Similarly, CDA on its social media page also came up with a strange explanation, stating that those who want to stop operation against illegal encroachment [operation against slums in Bari Imam] are doing propaganda in the name of tree cutting. However, the statement did not say anything about tree cutting in H-8 and Park Road and Shakarparian.