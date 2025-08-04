Inland Revenue employees postpone lockout strike, will continue pen-less protest till notification

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : After the assurance of approval of the demands by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Chairman CBR Chaudhry Rakib and Commissioners Inland Revenue (North and South), the employees have temporarily postponed the lockout strike as a goodwill gesture, however, the pen-less strike will continue in the third phase till the issuance of the final notification.

Inland Revenue Welfare Association President Chaudhry Muhammad Asif and other office bearers have said that the pen-less protest has entered its third phase since Monday. During this, the government has been given another respite by temporarily lifting the lockout of offices across Azad Kashmir, however, if the notification of the demands is not issued, a new and decisive course of action will be adopted from August 11.

He said that the employees are demanding that the payment of special and performance allowances be ensured from 2022, so that their legitimate demands are met and they can get out of economic pressure. He said that this move will spread a wave of happiness among the employees and they will perform their duties with more dedication.

The employees demanded that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Chief Secretary Khushal Khan and Secretary, Chairman CBR Chaudhry Raqeeb should not delay the notification and immediately issue orders to bring the government machinery back to normal.