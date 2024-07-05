Indian World Cup winners return home following a postponed hurricane

NEW DELHI: Officials announced that India’s T20 Cricket World Cup winners were finally returning home on Wednesday, following a delay caused by a cyclone in the West Indies.



In an exciting final, India defeated South Africa to win the title on Saturday, but Hurricane Beryl interfered with their departure schedule.

Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), informed The Press Trust of India that the squad had departed from Barbados on a special Air India flight.

On Thursday morning, Rohit Sharma’s men were supposed to arrive in New Delhi, the capital of India, where they would meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the win, the players spent three days stuck in a hotel until a special flight was scheduled.

Following the match, Sharma and Indian superstar Virat Kohli declared their retirement from the Twenty20 international format. They shared a photo of themselves clutching the Twenty20 trophy on the plane with their teammate Suryakumar Yadav under the caption “Coming home.”

The team will go to Mumbai for a victory procession in the center of India’s financial hub following their meeting with Modi, according to Shukla.

After winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, India’s 11-year trophy drought in international cricket came to an end last weekend.

Under M.S. Dhoni, they won their final World Cup match in 2011 at home in the 50-over competition.

After being thrown into the air by the players during the celebrations, coach Rahul Dravid, 51, played his farewell game in charge.