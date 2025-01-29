Indian media outlets and an AI company are at odds over a copyright case.

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, Microsoft-backed OpenAI attempted to prevent the largest media outlets in India, including those owned by billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, from participating in a copyright case that could likely influence the country’s AI rules.

Authors, news outlets, and musicians are bringing cases in courts throughout the world accusing tech companies of utilizing their intellectual works to train AI systems without their consent or license. After the US, India is OpenAI’s second-largest market in terms of users.

The local news agency ANI filed the lawsuit in India last year, and in recent weeks, book publishers and about a dozen digital media outlets—including those controlled by Adani and Ambani—have attempted to join the case in an effort to take on the AI behemoth.

According to an agency report earlier Tuesday, OpenAI filed a motion to have the book publisher’s complaint dismissed, claiming that its ChatGPT service solely distributes public information.