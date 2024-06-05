India-Pakistan T20: “Super Bowl on steroids” as New York gets ready

EAST MEADOW: As thousands of people converge on Nassau County for Sunday’s T20 World Cup group-stage match between bitter rivals India and Pakistan, New York officials are gearing up for what they refer to as the “Super Bowl on steroids.”

One of the fiercest rivalries in sports exists between the two teams, and millions more will be watching on TV when the temporary 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, fills to capacity.

“It’s like the Super Bowl on steroids, India vs. Pakistan.” Bruce Blakeman, the executive of Nassau County, said, “We were unaware of its magnitude.” “We wish to present our best image.”

Due to this, there has been an incredible safety effort, with security officers collaborating throughout the county, which is close to New York City, from every level in the region.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State announced last week that there will be more protection for the World Cup in response to threats that were reportedly made, some of which were particularly linked to the India-Pakistan match.

“Her comments were refreshing,” Blakeman remarked. “I wouldn’t hold it here if it weren’t safe, but I’m very confident that it is.”

The lowest priced ticket for Sunday’s match on the ticket resale website StubHub was $790 as of Monday afternoon. The two teams have not played a Test since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The first of eight matches took place at the stadium in New York on Monday, with everything going according to plan. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets. Security was erected around the stadium.

With matches held in Texas and Florida as well, the United States and the West Indies are co-hosting the competition in an attempt to win over American cricket fans before the sport returns to the Olympic schedule in 2028.

The 12,562 spectators in New York on Monday night kept the celebration going, and immigrants who never imagined they would watch their country’s cricket team play in the United States were given a taste of home.

Truly a realization of a dream. Shehan Perera, 27, moved to the US from Sri Lanka when he was 14 years old. “One would never expect cricket to be here (but) like you see so many fans out here,” Perera said. Everywhere there is a demand, there is cricket. We will be present if there is an event.