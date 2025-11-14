Ad image
NewsRegion

India Inaugurates New Military Airbase Close To China Border, Source Says

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
India inaugurates new military airbase close to China border, source says
Mudh-Nyoma air force station in Ladakh is perched at a height of about 4,000m, says anonymous Indian official.

India’s air force chief made the inaugural landing of a military transport aircraft at a new airbase capable of fighter jet operations close to the disputed Himalayan border with China, a defence official said on Thursday.

The move comes amid a thaw in ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours, following a milestone pact last October to ease military tension along their de facto border and a visit this year to China by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh landed the C-130J aircraft on Wednesday at the Mudh-Nyoma air force station in Ladakh, perched at a height of about 4,000m, added the official, who sought anonymity as the matter is a sensitive one.

The Indian Air Force and the defence ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new airbase, the region’s third such key station, is just 30 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“This new airfield in Ladakh, capable of fighter operations, will add a new challenge for both of our adversaries,” retired Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor wrote on X, referring to neighbours China and Pakistan.

China has an airfield at a similar height, he added.

Mistrust persists between China and India despite the thaw, Indian analysts and officials say, with the Indian Army chief pointing this year to continued heightened troop presence and infrastructure build-up on the border by both sides.

India and China share a poorly demarcated border that stretches 3,800km and has been disputed since the 1950s. They fought a brief but brutal war over it in 1962.

Ties soured after a deadly border clash in 2020, before their 2024 pact brought a thaw and easing of some curbs, allowing resumption of direct flights and two-way visits.

You Might Also Like

EU MPs Back Weakening Of Green Business Rules

Pakistan Win Toss, Field First In Second ODI Against Sri Lanka As Shaheen Misses Out

Rise Of The Robots: The Promise Of Physical AI

No Mention Of 27th Amendment In SC Full Court Meeting Called After Judges’ Letters To CJP Yahya

Afghan Regime’s Move To Suspend Trade Sends Shock Waves Through KP

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article No mention of 27th Amendment in SC full court meeting called after judges’ letters to CJP Yahya No Mention Of 27th Amendment In SC Full Court Meeting Called After Judges’ Letters To CJP Yahya
Next Article Rise of the robots: the promise of physical AI Rise Of The Robots: The Promise Of Physical AI
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EU MPs back weakening of green business rules
EU MPs Back Weakening Of Green Business Rules
News World View
Pakistan win toss, field first in second ODI against Sri Lanka as Shaheen misses out
Pakistan Win Toss, Field First In Second ODI Against Sri Lanka As Shaheen Misses Out
News Sports
Rise of the robots: the promise of physical AI
Rise Of The Robots: The Promise Of Physical AI
News Science & Tech
No mention of 27th Amendment in SC full court meeting called after judges’ letters to CJP Yahya
No Mention Of 27th Amendment In SC Full Court Meeting Called After Judges’ Letters To CJP Yahya
National News