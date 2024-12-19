Ad image
In the UAE, FIA and Interpol detain six declared criminals.

LAHORE: Six “dangerous proclaimed offenders” who were wanted for major crimes, such as murder, attempted murder, and robbery in Pakistan, have been taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol in the United Arab Emirates.

On Wednesday, the suspects were turned over to the FIA Lahore. They are Muhammad Zeeshan, Qaiser Mahmood, Taj Rasool, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Babar Waseem, and Nadeem Afzal.

The FIA claims that Qaiser Mahmood had been evading capture since 2014, and that Gujranwala police had been looking for Babar Waseem and Abdul Haseeb since 2022.

Qaiser Mahmood was wanted at the Kamoke police station in Gujranwala, Abdul Haseeb at the Civil Lines police station, and Babar Waseem at the Cantonment police station.

Since 2021, the Kunjah police station in Gujarat had been looking for Nadeem Afzal.

In 2021, Taj Rasool was wanted in a case filed at the Rajanpur district’s Jampur police station.

Since 2014, Muhammad Zeeshan has been wanted in connection with a murder complaint that was filed at Multan’s Delhi Gate police station.

The suspects committed horrible acts and then fled overseas. For their arrests, the FIA NCB Interpol had sent out red warnings.

“Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi worked closely together to make the operation to capture these criminals possible. “The suspects were turned over to Punjab Police authorities by FIA Immigration Lahore after their arrest,” the federal investigation agency stated, adding that FIA NCB Interpol, which is outfitted with cutting-edge technology, maintains round-the-clock worldwide connectivity to trace and capture criminals.

