In the Hassan Khel operation, two “terrorists” are killed by forces.

PESHAWAR: Days after two troops were martyred during a similar operation in the same region, two terrorists were killed and two others wounded in an intelligence-based operation in Hassan Khel, on the outskirts of Peshawar.



In the meantime, a bombing on a security forces vehicle in Bannu claimed the lives of four security personnel.



Security troops fought the terrorists during the late-night IBO on Thursday, killing ringleaders Ayaz alias Muhammad and Ahmedey alias Koochi and injuring their two comrades, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. It further stated that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were taken out of their possession.

According to the statement, the operation was well-received by the residents, as it involved sanitization efforts aimed at eliminating any potential terrorists in the vicinity. According to ISPR, security forces are committed to eliminating the threat of terrorism from the nation.

During a similar operation in the Hassan Khel area last Sunday, two military soldiers lost their lives, and the military claimed to have shot and killed six militants.

Bannu explosion

Four military men were killed and three others were injured after a roadside bomb in Bannu district struck a security vehicle on Friday, according to official sources who spoke to Dawn. The deceased and the injured security guards were reportedly moved to the Combined Military Hospital, according to sources.

Subsequently, the security personnel surrounded the area and began searching for the terror act’s culprits.

But as of the time of going to press, ISPR has not released an official comment regarding the incident.



