In the D.I. Khan attacks, two soldiers and a police officer were killed.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/LAKKI MARWAT: On Sunday, an ambush on a police van in Lakki Marwat district resulted in the martyrdom of a constable and the injuries of three others. The attack on a convoy of security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district claimed the lives of two soldiers.

According to a police official, terrorists assaulted the elite force and security force convoy near the Maddi district of Kulachi tehsil, which is under the jurisdiction of the Kulachi police station. Two troops died as a result, and others were hurt.

Havaldar Mohammad Shaukat and Sepoy Mohammad Imran were the soldiers that died in battle; Amjad, Ajmal, and Jahanzeb were among the wounded.

As soon as they learned about the event, Rescue 1122 teams, police, and security personnel were to the scene. The wounded and dead soldiers were moved to the D.I. Khan Combined Militancy Hospital (CMH).

A police constable lost his life when extremists attacked a police van in Lakki Marwat. On Sunday, two additional constables and the SHO of the Bargai police station were hurt while on duty.

According to an official, the police party was out on patrol in the isolated rural area that borders the tribal territory. Nisar Ahmad of the Frontier Reserve Police was recognized as the constable who was martyred. Two additional constables and SHO Shakir Khan were hurt in the incident as well.

According to the source, a sizable police presence was sent to the location in order to begin looking for the shooters who had left the scene.