In swing states, Harris and Trump are tied in a Washington Post survey.

With just over two weeks until the US presidential election on November 5, vice president Kamala Harris of the United States and former president Donald Trump are still in a close race in seven key states, according to a Washington Post/Schar School opinion survey released on Monday.

In Georgia, Democratic former prosecutor Harris led among likely voters, 51% to 47%, while in Arizona, Republican Trump led by a narrow margin, 49% to 46%. The poll, which polled 5,016 registered voters between September 30 and October 15, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points for both results.

In addition, Harris held an advantage in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, three states where she will campaign later on Monday alongside Republican former US Representative Liz Cheney. Harris was named the party’s nominee following President Joe Biden’s resignation in July.

The poll found that Trump was leading in North Carolina and tied with Harris in Nevada, 48 percent to 48 percent. Later on Monday, the former president will hold a rally in North Carolina following his inspection of the recent Hurricane Helene devastation.

The 78-year-old Trump is running for president for the third time in a row after losing to Biden.

In addition to gaining some disillusioned Republicans, Harris, 60, is a former state attorney general, US senator, and prosecutor from San Francisco. She is working to reestablish the party’s varied coalition of women, young voters, and people of color.

Even while Harris appears to have an advantage nationally, the results released on Monday by the Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government reflected previous recent polls that revealed a close race in the seven battleground states before Election Day on November 5.

According to the Post poll, 49 percent of potential voters supported Harris and 48 percent supported Trump overall. A Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted last week among registered voters shown Harris to be leading Trump by a narrow margin, 45 percent to 42 percent.

Nonetheless, the outcome of the contest in November will be determined by the Electoral College results state by state. Based on surveys of probable voters in the seven battleground states, the race thus far suggests that these states will be crucial.