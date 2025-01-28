In Sindh, a pregnant lady was killed by beatings during a “exorcism.”

BADIN: In the name of an exorcism, a pregnant woman was brutally beaten for five days resulting in her death. A case has not yet been filed, despite the fact that the suspected murderers are in police custody.

The terrible event happened on Monday in Khuda Bakhsh Hisbani village, which is close to Malkani Sharif town.

The family of her husband, Haresh Kolhi, gave the victim, 30-year-old Sangita Kolhi, to Bachu and Harsan Kolhi, who are referred as in the community as bhopa (witch-doctor).

They thought an evil spirit had taken possession of her. In a temple directly across from the victim’s home, the two bhopas performed what they said was the recommended treatment for the “possessed” woman.

As it turned out, the “procedure” lasted for five days and nights and included harsh techniques including hair ripping and beatings with fists and sticks. Eventually, somewhere on Sunday night, Sangita gave in to the violence, according to her family.

Family members and neighbors hurried to the temple upon hearing her death throes, but the Bhopas refused to back down until someone alerted the police, who then showed up and took them into custody.

Sangita was in good health before to the tragedy, according to the victim’s mother, brother Ashok, and father Vishram. The Bhopas forbade them from interacting with her, despite their claims that they had traveled from Jhuddo to meet her. They informed her family that they may see her in the morning, claiming that it would interfere with the “exorcism.”

When they learned of Sangita’s passing, her family was living in a nearby village because they wanted to bring her back.

The media was informed by the neighbors that they had been unable to sleep for five nights in a row due to Sangita’s screaming. They said the bhopas were attempting to extricate her from a spirit that had taken possession of her.

They said that despite being married for six years, she was childless. But when she passed away, she was expecting a child.

After undergoing a post-mortem at Tando Bago hospital, the victim’s body was given to her family, who then brought it back to Chang Mori, their village in Jhuddo.

After receiving information, police arrived at the crime scene, took the body into custody, and detained the two suspects, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Paras Ali Memon of the Pangrio police station.

A post-mortem had been performed, according to SHO Manzoor Nahriyo, and a case would be filed once the family came forward to file a formal complaint.