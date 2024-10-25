Ad image
BusinessNews

In Sanghar, gas was discovered.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: On Thursday, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL) declared that production had begun from its exploratory Baloch-2 well in the Sembar formation, which is situated in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

According to a statement, the company brought its production to the system and declared the gas condensate discovery from the Baloch-2 well on August 30, 2024.

Five million standard cubic feet of gas and 350 barrels of oil per day (BPD) are being produced by the well, which is located in the Sinjhoro block. In order to directly contribute to the nation’s energy supply, the production is linked to the Sinjhoro Processing Plant and the gas is fed into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network.

In FY24, PSO makes Rs16 billion.
With a profit after tax of Rs15.9 billion and gross sales of Rs3.8 trillion in FY24, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) reported earnings per share of Rs33.79.

At the 48th Annual General Meeting on Thursday, the financial results were reviewed, and a dividend of Rs. 10 per share—100 percent for FY24—was announced.

You Might Also Like

Israel will send mediators to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.

SBP reserves increase

PSX reaches on all-time high of 1,700 points, surpassing 88,000 on expectations of a rate drop.

Justice Sattar of the IHC will return to work on the 30th after two LHC judges were reassigned.

Starting next month, there will be direct flights from Lahore to Tashkent.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article SBP reserves increase
Next Article Israel will send mediators to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israel will send mediators to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza.
News World View
SBP reserves increase
Business News
PSX reaches on all-time high of 1,700 points, surpassing 88,000 on expectations of a rate drop.
Business News
Justice Sattar of the IHC will return to work on the 30th after two LHC judges were reassigned.
National News