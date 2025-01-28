In Qila Abdullah, an attack on FC Fort was thwarted, killing two “terrorists.”

QUETTA: On Monday night, security personnel killed two attackers after successfully thwarting an attempt by unidentified armed men to get into the Frontier Corps (FC) fort in the Gulistan neighborhood of the Qila Abdullah district.

The FC fort, which has its headquarters in Gulistan and is situated along the Quetta-Chaman national highway, was attacked by a group of armed individuals who tossed grenades and opened fire on the local populace, according to officials.

Security personnel, however, fired back right away in response. The terrorists and the security personnel engaged in a fierce gunfight.

An official added, “Security forces killed two terrorists who were attempting to damage the premises of the FC fort.” The assailants intended to cause disturbance in the region, but their plans were foiled by the security forces’ quick action.

The officials said that although the firefight lasted for a while, it was eventually brought under control. To keep the situation under control, more troops were sent to the region, and Levies personnel were also brought from Chaman.

Six people were slain in Balochistan.

An armed conflict, gunfire, and a police confrontation in the Balochistani districts of Mastung, Zhob, Bolan, and Turbat claimed the lives of six individuals, including a police officer and a dacoit, according to authorities on Monday.

Late on Sunday night, a violent gunfight broke out in the Chotu Mills area on the outskirts of Mastung town, killing a dacoit and martyring a constable, according to police officials.

According to the officials, armed criminals stole a pickup and ran away. The local police started pursuing the robbers when the car owner reported the theft. The cops fired back once the bandits started shooting. One of the dacoits was killed during the hour-long firefight.

Shaukat, Constable Two car owners were hurt in the gunfight, and Jan Shahwani was martyred. The police officer’s and the unnamed dacoit’s bodies were sent to Mastung’s district hospital. Investigations are still under progress.

Another incident occurred in Turbat’s Josak district, where unidentified armed men halted the CPEC route and searched all passing cars, including passenger buses, for roughly two hours.

The armed guys killed a man after removing him violently from a car during the search. He was identified as Muhammad Sharif, who lived in Punjab’s Taunsa Sharif. His remains were taken to the district hospital in Turbat.

After learning of the occurrence, security personnel were sent to the scene, and a search was initiated.

Two persons were shot dead by unidentified attackers in Zhob. Two passengers, Sohail Harifal and Muhammad Saleh, were killed when the armed men opened fire on a car close to the Zhob bus terminal, according to police. For medico-legal processes, their bodies were transferred to the district hospital.

An armed conflict between two tribal groups in the Sanni area of Bolan claimed one life. According to Levies officials, a land dispute between the two tribes was the root of the incident.