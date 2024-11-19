In nine months, Jazz invests Rs33 billion.

ISLAMABAD: In the first nine months of 2024, Jazz and its affiliated businesses JazzCash and Mobilink Microfinance Bank invested more than Rs33 billion, bolstering Pakistan’s digital ecosystem in important areas like banking, financial services, cloud, data centers, digital healthcare, entertainment, and connectivity.

Additionally, the corporation paid Rs97 billion to the national exchequer in sales tax, import tariffs, corporate tax, and withholding tax from suppliers and customers.

The business said in a statement on Monday that it had committed Rs41 billion to fund research and development, start-up growth, license renewals, spectrum fees, and other expenses, as well as to expand high-speed mobile broadband in underserved areas.

As a result, revenue increased by more than 25% in the first nine months of 2024 as compared to the same period the previous year.