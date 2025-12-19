In meeting with Australian envoy, PM Shehbaz condemns ‘cowardly terror attack’ at Bondi Beach

In a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Tim Kane on Friday in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the tragic shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney last week and condemned the attack.

Fifteen people were killed, and dozens were wounded last Sunday in Bondi after two gunmen opened fire at people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The PML-N posted on social media that the newly appointed high commissioner of Australia called on Shehbaz at the PM’s House today.

It added that he conveyed deepest condolences over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the terrorist shooting incident at Bondi Beach, saying that Pakistan unequivocally condemned the cowardly act of terrorism.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with Australia in its hour of grief, it said, PM Shehbaz emphasised that terrorism had no religion and it must be condemned in all forms and manifestations. He added that collective action was required to eradicate this menace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and the foreign secretary were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister also felicitated the high commissioner on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the long-standing and friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia, the statement said.

The premier welcomed the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Australia relations and underscored the need for expanding bilateral trade and investment. He highlighted the agriculture and livestock sector as a promising area for enhanced cooperation, the statement said.

PM Shehbaz welcomed Australian interest in the mining and minerals sector, citing Reko Diq as a “shining example of the enormous potential of this sector in Pakistan”. He also lauded the valuable contribution of the “vibrant” Pakistani diaspora in Australia, saying that it served as a vital bridge between the two nations, according to the statement.

He noted that both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed strong people-to-people linkages and cultural ties, underpinned by their shared passion for cricket, the statement added.

“During the meeting, PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm regards and greetings for the Australian leadership, and said that he looked forward to working with them to build stronger ties between the two countries,” said the statement.

Ambassador Kane thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and expressed Australia’s desire to work towards further enhancing bilateral relations “across all areas of mutual interest”.