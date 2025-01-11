In his final foreign policy address, Biden praised a “stronger” America.

Washington: A top US source said on Friday that outgoing US President Joe Biden will make a final foreign policy statement on Monday, asserting that America is far stronger now than it was when Donald Trump left office.

One week prior to his departure from the White House, Biden is anticipated to emphasize his efforts to strengthen the NATO alliance and defend Ukraine from Russia’s invasion in his speech at the State Department. In order to counter China’s growing dominance and fight climate change, he would also concentrate on initiatives to increase US alliances in the Asia-Pacific area.

According to a senior Biden administration official speaking on condition of anonymity, “our alliances had been badly damaged when President Biden entered office.” “President Biden will discuss how our efforts have made our partnerships and alliances the strongest they have ever been in his remarks.”

Biden would also emphasize how he “stood with Israel when they’ve been attacked,” the official added, although he made no mention of any advancements in a peace agreement in Gaza. In his last days in office before Trump returns to the White House on January 20, Biden, 82, is also scheduled to deliver a more comprehensive goodbye speech.

Trump has already pledged to resume his first term’s “provocative” foreign policy. The billionaire Republican has promised to use all available methods to put an end to the crisis in Ukraine and has discussed meeting with the presidents of China and Russia, two US rivals, in recent weeks.

Along with threatening to stop supporting NATO and threatening Greenland and Panama, he has also browbeaten several of the United States’ closest friends.