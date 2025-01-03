In Haji Shar, the Sibi commissioner avoids an armed assault.

QUETTA: On Thursday evening, Syed Zahid Shah, a Sibi Division Commissioner, escaped an armed assault while traversing the Kachhi district.

Officials stated that Mr. Shah was on his way back to Sibi following a formal tour of different parts of Tehsil Lehri. Unknown armed guys started shooting at his convoy as it got closer to the Haji Shar region.

But the Levies guards who were accompanying the commissioner’s motorcade immediately positioned themselves and fired back. There was a fierce gunfight before the assailants left the area.

Haji Shar local authorities and security personnel hurried to the scene and started looking into the occurrence.

Officials told Dawn that Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah and the other officials who were going with him arrived in Sibi under tight security and were uninjured.