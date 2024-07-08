In gunfights in India-held Kashmir, eight people are killed: police

NEW DELHI: In two distinct gunfights in India-held Kashmir, six Kashmiris and two soldiers lost their lives, according to authorities on Sunday.

Authorities in the disputed territory had “carried out two different operations” in villages in the Kulgam district, Police Inspector General Vidhi Kumar Birdi said AFP.

According to Birdi, fighting is still going on in the villages of Frisal Chingam and Modergram, and two security force members have died.

He stated that four bodies had been taken from Frisal Chingam and two from Modergram by the authorities.

This is the most recent event in a string of assaults in the disputed area.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region, with each making complete claims to the disputed territory.