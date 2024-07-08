In Gujrat, another human trafficker was apprehended.

GUJRAT: In relation to the Libyan boat catastrophe case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) declared that they had apprehended an additional human trafficker.

Muhammad Ashraf was taken into custody by the Gujrat Circle team from the Kunjah police precinct’s village Langey, according to an FIA spokesman.

An illegal immigrant allegedly gave him Rs 2.4 million to take him to Italy last year. But near the coast of Libya, the boat carrying the illegal immigrants sank, killing over a hundred individuals, most of them were from the Azad Kashmir, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin regions.

Ashraf was on the FIA’s list of sought men, according to the spokesman.

Two people were detained by the FIA earlier this week in relation to the same event.

The relatives of those killed in the Libyan boat catastrophe have recently voiced their displeasure with the investigation’s pace and asked Pakistani, Libyan, and Greek authorities to cooperate in providing details regarding the incident’s survivors. Many families continued to hold out hope that their loved ones would make it out alive.