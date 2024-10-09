In Gaza’s refugee camp, an Israeli strike claims 17 lives.

GAZA/CAIRO: On Tuesday, the civil defense service of Gaza said that an Israeli strike at a refugee camp in the center of the territory resulted in the deaths of at least 17 individuals.

The three-story home of the Abdul Hadi family was bombed by a missile from an Israeli warplane in the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. “The civil defense teams recovered 17 martyrs, including children, and several others who were wounded,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said in a statement.

According to Bassal, the dead and injured were transferred to Al Awda hospital located in Nuseirat camp and Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital situated in the city of Deir el Balah. The toll was confirmed by Al Awda medics.

At a briefing in Cairo, representatives from the World Health Organization stated that in the last 48 hours, patients at the northern Gazan hospitals Kamal Adwan and Al Awda have been asked to evacuate. After a year of Israeli bombings, fewer than half of Gaza’s hospitals are still open or even partially operational.

Soldiers return to various locations around the beleaguered area

Earlier, Bassal stated that since Tuesday morning, a number of airstrikes had shook central and northern Gaza. Residents of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, stated that Israel bombarded the historic Palestinian refugee camp from the air while sending tanks farther into the area and ordering people to evacuate. Palestinian medical personnel stated that although they were unable to access areas under fire, casualties have been reported in Jabalia.

Iman Abu Najm, 33, walked out of her house in Jabaliya as the most recent Israeli attack started. She described the mayhem that resulted from the air attacks as follows: “The shelling was relentless, children were screaming, people were panicking in the streets, and gunfire was targeting houses and people.” Numerous people were “trapped in their homes, unable to leave as intense gunfire continued,” according to her statement.

On Monday, the first anniversary of the Israel-Hamas confrontation was observed. Many of the posts posted on social media by Gaza residents echoed the phrase “Jabalia is being wiped out.”

The Palestinian territories has seen the return of troops to a number of sites where they had previously conducted operations in recent months. Israeli airplanes bombarded Jabaliya, forcing many civilians to flee their houses or tents.

The Israeli army issued further evacuation orders to inhabitants of Jabalia and adjoining Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, urging them to head to a humanitarian-designated zone in Al Mawasi in the south of the packed coastal enclave.

Gaza City resident Salah, 60, a father of five, stated, “Jabalia is being bombed as if the war has just begun and the world is blind about it.” “Even though we live at least seven kilometers away, the noises of Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes keep us from getting any sleep. “Israeli crimes must end worldwide,” he stated over a chat app.

The armed factions of Islamic Jihad and Hamas claimed that Israeli troops had suffered fatalities and that fighters had used anti-tank rockets to retaliate against Israeli forces in the north.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, the enclave’s health ministry reports. The majority of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced to flee, and the humanitarian situation has rapidly gotten worse.